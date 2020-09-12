site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Trayvon Henderson: Lifted from practice squad
The Bengals promoted Henderson to the active roster Saturday.
Henderson played four games for the Bengals last season, mainly in a special-teams role. He'll add depth at safety Sunday versus the Chargers with Shawn Williams (calf) ruled out.
