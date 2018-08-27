Henderson (ribs) made four tackles -- one for a loss -- and one sack in Sunday's 26-13 preseason win over the Bills.

The undrafted rookie is vying for a depth roster spot, and he made a good case Sunday. He'll likely have to ball out again during Thursday's exhibition finale in order to secure a role, which would likely be on special teams when the regular season arrives.

