Bengals' Trayvon Henderson: Promoted from practice squad
Henderson was promoted to the Bengals' 53-man roster Saturday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Henderson was unable to make the season-opening roster but stuck with the team on the practice squad, and he'll now get a chance on the active roster. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2018 and is looking to make his NFL debut.
