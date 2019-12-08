Play

Henderson was promoted to the Bengals' 53-man roster Saturday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Henderson was unable to make the season-opening roster but stuck with the team on the practice squad, and he'll now get a chance on the active roster. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2018 and is looking to make his NFL debut.

