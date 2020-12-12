Henderson was signed to the Bengals' active roster from their practice squad Saturday.
Henderson was restored from the practice squad COVID-19 list a few weeks ago. He was on the Bengals' roster in Week 1 and 2 before getting waived and reverting to their practice unit. He will now be around to provide depth in the secondary, and if Brandon Wilson (hamstring) is ultimately unable to go, he could potentially see some legitimate action on the field.
