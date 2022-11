Flowers was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Browns with a right hamstring injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers stepped in at cornerback after starter Chidobe Awuzie was forced out with a right knee injury late in the first half. With fellow veteran Eli Apple (hamstring) already inactive, safety Lewis Cine has stepped in alongside fellow rookie Cam Taylor-Britt with the Bengals already down multiple scores in the fourth quarter, per Baby.