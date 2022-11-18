Flowers (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Flowers is at risk of missing a second consecutive game due to a hamstring issue in which he sustained in Week 8 versus Cleveland. The 27-year-old has served as a rotational cornerback and special-teams contributor up until this point in the season, so Mike Hilton and Jalen Davis are candidates to receive additional snaps behind starters Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt in Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh should Flowers eventually be ruled out.