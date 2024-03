Brown is set to sign a one-year deal with the Bengals, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

By adding the 30-year-old -- who started at left tackle for the Patriots last season -- the Bengals have filled the void created by the free agent departure of Jonah Williams. Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 370 pounds, gives his new team a versatile lineman who can work as a bookend tackle opposite 6-foot-8, 345-pounder Orlando Brown.