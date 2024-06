Brown (illness) participated in the initial practice of Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Brown first worked at right tackle Tuesday, then handled some reps at right guard while Amarius Mims replaced him at the tackle stop. A 31-year-old veteran, Brown could be the favorite to start at right tackle over Mims, a rookie first-round pick, but the Bengals' offensive line could be at its best with both players finding a way to get reps.