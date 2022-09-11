Taylor (hamstring) is active for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Taylor popped up on the injury report Thursday and was a limited participant in back-to-back practices, but he'll be good to go for the season opener. The 5-foot-8 wideout likely won't garner a major offensive workload (two receptions for 41 yards across four games last year), but he is expected to operate as the Bengals' primary punt returner.
