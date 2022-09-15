Taylor (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on the Bengals' injury report Thursday.
Taylor sat out practice Wednesday while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, so his limited participation is an encouraging sign for his availability heading into Cincinnati's game against Dallas on Sunday. The 28-year-old recorded 31 punt return yards while playing 13 of his 21 total snaps on special teams in Week 1. It's likely that Tyler Boyd would handle the Bengals' punt-return duties should Taylor ultimately be unable to suit up in Week 2.
