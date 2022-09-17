Taylor (hamstring) is absent from the Bengals' injury report ahead of their Week 2 game versus the Cowboys, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was sidelined at practice earlier in the week due to a hamstring issue, but it looks like the team was just erring on the side of caution. The 28-year-old played was on the field for 21 snaps in Week 1, 13 of which were on special teams. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on a similar workload.