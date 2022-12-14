Taylor (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's unclear when Taylor suffered the injury, but either way it's led to him being unable to be a full participant in practice. Typically this may not be a significant issue, but with Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) both ailing, Taylor's status takes on greater meaning as well. The 28-year-old played a season-high 47 snaps on offense Sunday, and if he's able to play Week 15 against the Buccaneers, he could be inline for a similar workload depending on the status of Boyd and Higgins.