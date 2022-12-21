Taylor (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Taylor entered last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay with a questionable tag due to a hamstring issue, but he was ultimately able to suit up. He's now opened Week 16 prep as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session, though it would be surprising if Saturday's contest versus New England accounted for the 28-year-old's first missed game of the 2022-23 campaign given that he's already played through hamstring concerns this season.