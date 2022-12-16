Taylor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Taylor was limited by a hamstring injury throughout Week 15 prep, but he'll still have a chance to suit up Sunday. Fellow wideouts Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are also listed as questionable, but they both submitted full practices Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, which suggests they have a better chance than Taylor to play against the Buccaneers.