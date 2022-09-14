Taylor (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Taylor was questionable heading into Week 1 with the same injury, but he managed to suit up, and filled his role as the team's punt returner. Whether he can repeat that same feat in Week 2 will remain to be seen, and Taylor is officially questionable for Sunday against the Cowboys.
