Taylor played all three of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens and took back two punts for 12 yards.

Since drawing a season-high four targets while playing 77 percent of the Bengals' snaps on offense Week 14 against the Browns, Taylor's role on offense has evaporated while Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have returned to full health. Taylor played just two snaps on offense over the Bengals' last three regular season games and finished the campaign with six catches for 62 yards on 10 targets. He'll likely be limited exclusively to a special-teams role during the Bengals' upcoming postseason run.