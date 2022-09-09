Taylor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Taylor popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and was limited again Friday, leaving his status for Week 1 in doubt. The return specialist appeared in four games last year for the Bengals, catching two of three targets for 41 yards and totaled 120 return yards. If available for the season opener, Taylor likely won't garner a role on offense but is expected to operate as the team's top punt returner.