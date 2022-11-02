Taylor recorded a five-yard reception in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.
The 28-year-old has made his biggest impact for the Bengals this season as a punt returner, but he moved up a spot on the team's depth chart at receiver Week 8 while Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was sidelined. Taylor was still limited to playing seven snaps on offense, with his 14 percent share trailing all of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Mike Thomas. Even if Taylor remains the Bengals' No. 4 wideout this Sunday against the Panthers with Chase still sidelined and Stanley Morgan (hamstring) at risk of missing another game, he won't be a high-priority target for quarterback Joe Burrow.