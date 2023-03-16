Taylor re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year contract in March of 2023, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Taylor was one of the league's most effective punt returners in 2022, ranking fourth in punt return yards with 340. His role as a receiver in Cincinnati's high-powered offense has been minimal, though, as Taylor has only eight catches in two seasons with the Bengals.
More News
-
Bengals' Trent Taylor: Plays exclusively on special teams•
-
Bengals' Trent Taylor: Set to play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Trent Taylor: Limited on Tuesday's estimate•
-
Bengals' Trent Taylor: Will be available at Tampa Bay•
-
Bengals' Trent Taylor: Listed as questionable•
-
Bengals' Trent Taylor: Limited in practice•