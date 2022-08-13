Taylor caught all four of his targets for 74 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Getting the start at wide receiver with Cincinnati sitting its regulars and top backups, Taylor had three catches of 10 or more yards on the team's second drive to help set up a field goal. The former 49er suited up for only four games in 2021 during his first season with the Bengals, but Taylor could offer some veteran depth behind the dangerous trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins (shoulder) and Tyler Boyd if he wins a roster spot.