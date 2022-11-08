Taylor had his busiest day of the year Sunday, tallying 99 all-purpose yards. He had two catches for 14 yards, three carries for 18 yards, 52 yards in punt returns and 15 more yards on a kick return.

With the Bengals up 42-7 in the third quarter, most of their starters were rested, and Taylor got more work. He played 26 offensive snaps, twice as many as he had in any single game earlier this season. With Ja'Marr Chase expected to be out at least one more game after the bye, Taylor will be the Bengals' third receiver more often than Mike Thomas.