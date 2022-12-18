site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Trent Taylor: Will be available at Tampa Bay
Taylor (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at the Buccaneers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
After being limited during practice this week, Taylor appears poised to suit up for Week 15. The 28-year-old wideout has caught six passes for 62 yards on 10 targets through 13 games in 2022.
