Irwin reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official trans action log.
Irwin received the bump up to the active roster with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) missing Sunday's game against the Panthers. The 26-year-old saw the third most snaps at receiver for the team with 36, which lead to a catch on his only target for a fourteen-yard gain. With the Bengals headed into a bye week, and Chase being eligible to return in Week 11 against the Steelers, Irwin may not get a chance to suit up when Cincinnati takes the field again.