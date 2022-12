Irwin had one reception on two targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Irwin wasn't much more than an afterthought in Sunday's win against Tampa Bay, as he played 24 percent of Cincinnati's offensive snaps and was targeted just twice. The 27-year-old likely won't be very involved down the stretch unless either Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd are forced to miss time. The Bengals are now scheduled for a Week 16 clash in New England on Saturday.