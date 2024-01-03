Irwin caught one of the two targets for four yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Irwin played 50 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share since Week 12. Despite the increased playing time, the veteran wideout was essentially an afterthought on offense. In a crowded receiver room with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Andrei Iosivas, Irwin is an untrustworthy option for fantasy option as the Bengals wrap up their season against the Browns in Week 18.
More News
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Four grabs in loss•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Targeted once in Week 12•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Three catches in Week 11 loss•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Likely to see increased reps•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Role scaled back in Higgins' return•