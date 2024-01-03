Irwin caught one of the two targets for four yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Irwin played 50 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share since Week 12. Despite the increased playing time, the veteran wideout was essentially an afterthought on offense. In a crowded receiver room with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Andrei Iosivas, Irwin is an untrustworthy option for fantasy option as the Bengals wrap up their season against the Browns in Week 18.