Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Concludes 2019 without a target
Irwin was not targeted during his sole regular-season game with the Bengals in 2019.
Irwin's only game action came during the season-finale against Cleveland, during which he recorded nine offensive snaps. He was promoted from the practice squad prior to the contest. The Stanford product will begin the offseason competing for a depth role in Cincinnati.
