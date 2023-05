Irwin, who stepped up when Ja.Marr Chase was hurt last season and is nominally Tyler Boyd's backup in the slot, now faces competition from rookie wide receivers Charlie Jones and Andre Iosivas, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Jones in particular looms as a threat as a slot receiver, and was essentially drafted to be Boyd's long-term replacement after this season. Irwin was a practice squad player at the beginning of the 2022 season, so his roster slot is hardly secure.