Irwin brought in two of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

With Tee Higgins (hamstring) inactive, Irwin moved into the No. 3 receiver role and struck early, hauling in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to cap off the Bengals' opening possession. The veteran wideout had a nice chunk gain of 22 yards on his only other reception, and he could once again help fill in for his teammate if the quick turnaround for a Week 11 Thursday night division clash with the Ravens doesn't offer sufficient recovery time for Higgins to return to action.