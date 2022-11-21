Irwin had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
By rule Irwin will revert back to the Bengals' practice squad at the start of Week 12, but it would come as a surprise if they don't add him full-time to the roster. He's proven to be a far more reliable option than teammates Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor.
