Irwin secured all four of his targets for 37 yards in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers.

Irwin's four catches were his first receptions since Week 13. The veteran wideout saw increased playing time with Ja'Marr Chase (shoudler) sidelined, playing 41 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps Saturday. Irwin could see a similar workload in Week 17 if Chase is forced to sit out again, but he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in a matchup against the Chiefs.