Irwin caught eight of 10 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

The fifth-year wideout stepped into a bigger role in the Cincy offense with Tee Higgins (ribs) out of action, and it proved to be excellent timing for Irwin as Joe Burrow has his first 300-yard performance of the season. Irwin had only one catch on one target coming into Sunday, so his volume in Week 6 against the Seahawks will be dependent on Higgins' availability.