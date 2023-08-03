Irwin is the front-runner for the Bengals' No. 4 receiver role, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Irwin has been making plays all summer, according to Goldsmith. Most recently, boxing out Cam Taylor-Britt for a leaping catch in the back corner of the endzone Thursday. The 27-year-old is embarking on his fifth season with Cincinnati, but he's yet to hold down a consistent role in the offense. However, he did set career highs last season with nine games played and 15 receptions on 23 targets for 231 yards. He also recorded four touchdowns, proving he can be a red zone target in the Bengals' offense, as he did in camp Thursday.