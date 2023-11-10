With Tee Higgins (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Texans, Irwin is expected to see increased offensive snaps.

When Higgins was sidelined with his ribs injury in Week 5 versus Arizona, Irwin played 76 percent of the offensive snaps and was second on the team with 10 targets, catching eight for 60 scoreless yards. Irwin is a passable fantasy play for desperate managers looking for a fill-in wide receiver. Veteran slot man Tyler Boyd and rookie Andrei Iosivas will also likely to have to step up in Higgins' absence.