Irwin had two catches for 34 yards in the Bengals' Week 18 win over the Browns. He finished the season with 25 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown.
Irwin had more targets (32) than in 2022 (23 targets), but he might be getting surpassed by Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones in 2024.
