Irwin had just one catch for 16 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans, but it converted a big 3rd-and-12 down for the Bengals.

Irwin made a spectacular catch that held up from a review in the third quarter, and the Bengals then scored on the subsequent play on a pass to Tee Higgins to take the lead for good. Irwin's snap count will likely decline next week against the Chiefs, assuming that Ja'Marr Chase returns.