Irwin secured his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Irwin had a quiet game Sunday, playing just 22 of the Bengals' 53 offensive snaps. The veteran wideout's reception was his first of the season, as he has found it difficult to get involved in the Bengals struggling passing attack thus far. It's possible that his role could expand some with fellow receiver Tee Higgins dealing with a fractured rib. Even so, Irwin should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a matchup with the Cardinals in Week 5.