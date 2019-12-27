Play

Irwin was promoted to the Bengals' 53-man roster Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old was added to Cincinnati's practice squad in early October and will make his way to the active roster for Week 17. Irwin should serve as a depth wideout with Stanley Morgan recovering from a concussion.

