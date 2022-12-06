site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Role reduced
Irwin played only nine snaps in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, catching one pass on his only target for 12 yards.
With Ja'Marr Chase back, Irwin reverted back to a fourth receiver role, one not frequently needed by the Bengals in Week 13.
