Irwin went without a target while playing 24 of the Bengals' 54 snaps on offense in the team's 17-13 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

While Tee Higgins (rib) was sidelined for the Bengals' Week 5 win over the Cardinals, Irwin stepped in as the team's No. 3 wideout and delivered an 8-60-0 receiving line on 10 targets. Though he technically drew a start Week 6 after he was on the field for the Bengals' first offensive snap of the day, Irwin predictably saw his playing time take a hit while Higgins played 29 snaps in his return to the lineup. Higgins should see an uptick in snaps once the rib injury becomes further in the rear-view mirror, so Irwin's role is probably more likely to decrease rather than grow moving forward.