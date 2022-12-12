site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-trenton-irwin-scores-on-flea-flicker | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Scores on flea-flicker
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Irwin had two catches for 58 yards and scored a touchdown on a flea-flicker play that worked to perfection against the Browns.
Both Irwin and Trent Taylor were called into action early due to injuries to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals might be calling Irwin's name frequently next week against the Bucs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read