Irwin reeled in his lone target for 25 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Irwin played a very small role against the Steelers, despite seeing the field for the second-most offensive snaps (31) behind Ja'Marr Chase (38) and ahead of Tyler Boyd (27). The fourth-year wideout has found himself on the field more with Tee Higgins (hamstring) missing the last three games, but his one target Sunday was his lowest after seeing a total of nine targets in the two weeks prior. If Higgins can return in Week 13, Irwin would assume his usual depth role at receiver. The Bengals visit the Jaguars in Week 13.