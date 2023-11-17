Irwin secured three of five targets for 36 yards in the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Irwin finished second in receiving yards and tied for third in receptions and targets on the night for the Bengals as he once again enjoyed an elevated role during Tee Higgins' (hamstring) second straight absence. The veteran wideout has a 5-90-1 line over HIggins' current absence, but he could be back to a No. 4 role if the latter is ready to return by a Week 12 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26.