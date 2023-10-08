Irwin took reps with the first-team offense during pregame warmups and is expected to serve as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout with Tee Higgins (rib) inactive for the contest, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins' absence should open up plenty of extra snaps for Irwin, but he's still unlikely to rank as anything more than a tertiary target in the passing game behind the likes of wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, tight end Irv Smith and running back Joe Mixon. Through the first four games of the season, Irwin has drawn just one target across 43 snaps on offense.