Siemian completed 15 of 28 passes for 121 yards and one interception in Friday's 36-19 preseason loss to the Packers.

Siemian played the entire second half, but Jake Browning played the first half, suggesting Browning is currently ahead of Siemian in the competition to be Joe Burrow's (calf) backup. This competition carries extra significance since Burrow could miss regular-season action due to his injury, though the starter was seen throwing deep passes and sprinting prior to Friday's game. Browning also finished with no touchdowns and one interception, so neither quarterback has done much to seize the backup role heading into Cincinnati's next preseason game against Atlanta.