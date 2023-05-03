Cincinnati signed Siemian to a one-year contract Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Siemian will get a chance to compete with Jake Browning for the top backup spot behind Joe Burrow in 2023 after Brandon Allen, who operated as Burrow's backup for three straight years, agreed to a deal with the 49ers. After operating as a part-time starter for Denver in 2016 and 2017, Siemian has bounced around the league as a backup. He was with the Bears in 2022 and appeared in two games, completing 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.