Siemian is expected to start Friday's preseason game versus Atlanta, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jake Browning started the Bengals' preseason opener versus the Packers and played the entire first half, while Siemian handled the second half. The two quarterbacks will simply reverse roles Friday, but they figure to see the same amount of snaps. Joe Burrow (calf) is expected to be healthy by Week 1, so Browning and Siemian are competing for the top backup spot, with the former appearing to have the upper hand thus far in training camp.