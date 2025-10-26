Hendrickson (hip) limped to the locker room at halftime of Sunday's game against the Jets and will not return, CBS's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports.

Hendrickson was never really able to get loose, and was coming in and out of the game during the first half. The Bengals' pass rush is already shaky without him, and didn't get much pressure on the Jets' Justin Fields in the first half. We'll see during the week if he can give it another go next week against the Bears.