Hendrickson (wrist) won't be placed on injured reserve, and coach Zac Taylor wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson continued playing after fracturing his wrist in the Week 14 win over the Browns, so it's possible he won't have to miss any time as a result of this injury. Even if the pass rusher sits out a week or two, Hendrickson isn't expected to face an extended absence.