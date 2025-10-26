Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Avoids significant injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson aggravated his previous hip injury in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.
Hendrickson was unavailable for the second half of the contest after tweaking the hip injury that had been bothering him for a couple weeks ahead of Week 8. On the bright side, the defensive lineman is believed to have avoided a significant injury. Hendrickson finished his day having produced just one solo tackle.
