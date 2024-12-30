Hendrickson recorded three tackles (two solo) including 0.5 sacks during Saturday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.
Denver's offensive line was mostly able to keep Cincinnati's pass rush in check in Week 17, but Hendrickson was still able to manage half a sack. Going into the Bengals' matchup at Pittsburgh in Week 18, he's tied for the league lead in sacks this season (14.0) with Cleveland's Myles Garrett.
